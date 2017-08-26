Hurricane Harvey: 1 confirmed death in Rockport, Texas

From 2000 to 2015, there were more than 200 active shooter situations in the country and with recent tragedies, the Midland Fire Department is training the public on how to stay safe. In a split second, your world could change forever. "Midland has a good chance of having on as well," said Captain Jayme Farmer. It's all about being prepared for anything, "We're not naive to think that it couldn't happen here," said Farmer. Farmer is a 21 year veteran of the Fi...

