Hurricane Harvey: 1 confirmed death in Rockport, Texas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Julie Castaneda, Producer
A Texas judge says there is one confirmed death from Hurricane Harvey in Rockport.

Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr says another 12 to 14 people are reported injured by the storm.

Harvey came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The city of Rockport has about 10,000 people in the city. 

