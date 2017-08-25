Clients of Rock House experience prom

Clients at the Rock House in Odessa got to dance the night away.

They had prom and they busted a move on the dance floor.

All of them got to ride in a limo and eat a nice dinner beforehand.

The organization said many of their clients never got the chance to experience something like this. Having these type of events helps them build relationships with others while letting them show their personalities.

Ashley Urias, Home Manager, said, “It’s amazing. It feels great to be able to do this for them because they’re just so excited. They get to show their beauty outside not just inside.”

Next up, the organization will be testing their clients athletic abilities in the their very own Special Olympics.

Rock House assists those in the community with developmental disabilities.

