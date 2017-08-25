Local family helping their own after evacuation from Corpus Christi

There were several top performers for the week of July 31st through August 4th. However, two restaurants in Midland made our low performer list.
Like many families with loved ones in the eye of Hurricane Harvey, Denise Borunda and her husband opened their doors to family who evacuated from Corpus Christi.
Clients at the Rock House in Odessa got to dance the night away.
Over 1,500 customers are currently without power in Ector County. According to ONCOR, 1,589 customers are currently without power.
Grace McDonald will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before her murder trial starts.
