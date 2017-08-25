Restaurant Report: 2 Midland restaurants make low performer list

It was another busy week for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. There were several top performers for the week of July 31st through August 4th. However, two restaurants in Midland made our low performer list.



Taco Time at 9909 E. Hwy. 80 in Midland was cited for the following:



- Cross contamination of foods

- No hot water

- Cooler not working

- Evidence of insects

- Did not have food certification permit

- Holes need to be sealed in mobile unit



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 20 points from Taco Time.



Graham Pharmacy North at 4906 Briarwood Ave. in Midland was cited for the following:



- No dates/labels on watermelons/onions

- Uncovered buckets of ice in cooler

- Hot water not warm enough

- No soap at hand wash sink

- Need self-closing device on unisex restroom door



This resulted in the health inspector deducing 15 points from Graham Pharmacy. However, the inspector did not the restaurant was nice and clean.



As we mentioned, there were several restaurants who had perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Coppertop Grill & Bar (1806 E. 7th St.)

- The Burrito Boss (4119 N. County Rd.)

- Mimi’s Tortas (12301 Jasper)

- Susie’s Grocery & Deli (1524 E. 8th St.)

- KFC (1520 JBS Pkwy.)

- Johnny’s BBQ (2201 Kermit Hwy.)

- Archie’s Place (1021 Adams Ave.)

- Better Burger (10155 W. University Blvd.)

- Daylight Donuts (2600 N. Grandview Blvd.)

- Gerardo’s Mexican Restaurant (1001 Golder Ave.)

- Sonic Drive-In (2636 JBS Pkwy.)

- Permian Basin Hamburger Company (520 N. Grant Ave.)

- Josy’s Grill, Inc. (4555 E. University Blvd. C-1)

- Toby’s Lounge (3900 E. Hwy. 80)

- The French Press (511 N. Grant Ave.)



Here is a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Chambers BBQ (1500 ECR 130)

- Texas Snow (3120 Marlana Ave.)



