Ector Co. man sentenced to 40 years behind bars

An Ector County man was sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes against children.



Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland tells us that earlier this week that Jeramy Sanchez plead guilty to 5 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 2 counts of continuous sexual assault.



Sanchez was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison without parole for those crimes.



"This sentence ensures that this defendant will not hurt any other child and the victim will not have to relive this horror by testifying at trial," said Bland.



