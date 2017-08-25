Psych evaluation ordered for Grace McDonald

Grace McDonald will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before her murder trial starts.
Many of you are getting ready to have some fun at the Midland County Fair before sending the kids back to school, but if you're worried about the rain putting a damper on your plans, the fair is going to provide fun rain or shine all while keeping you safe.
As Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast, preparations across the state are being made, including right here in the Basin. Hurricane Harvey will soon make landfall. The storm has already upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane.
Over 3,100 customers are currently without power in Ector County. According to ONCOR, 3,549 customers are currently without power.
An Ector County man was sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes against children. Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland tells us that earlier this week that Jeramy Sanchez plead guilty to 5 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 2 counts of continuous sexual assault.
