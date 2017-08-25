Psych evaluation ordered for Grace McDonald

Grace McDonald will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before her murder trial starts.



That was ordered Thursday by Judge Rush in Odessa.



In 2016, a grand jury indicted grace for capital murder and criminal conspiracy in the murder of her parents James and Jana McDonald.



Police say her adopted brother, Gabe, admitted to shooting their parents while they were in bed.



Gabe McDonald is accused of killing them while Grace is accused of being the mastermind behind the murders.



Her trial date is set for Oct. 2.

