Over 3,500 customers without power in Ector Co.

Over 3,500 customers are currently without power in Ector County.

According to ONCOR, 3,549 customers are currently without power.

ONCOR is reporting the majority of the outages are located in West Odessa and around the City of Odessa area at this time.

For the latest on power outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

