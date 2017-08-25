Midland County Fair to continue rain or shine

Many of you are getting ready to have some fun at the Midland County Fair before sending the kids back to school, but if you're worried about the rain putting a damper on your plans, the fair is going to provide fun rain or shine all while keeping you safe.

"It's the end of the summer wrap up and the beginning of the excitement of fall and the new school year," said Tammy Dooley, Executive Director of the fair.

Organizers work with state and federal agencies to make sure safety is the priority for fair-goers. If lightning strikes or if heavy rainfall hits, the rides have to shut down.

"We take every precaution we can to make sure everybody is safe, that's the first and foremost objective of the fair and second is to have fun," said Dooley.

If it rains, there's plenty of places to run to.

"We have the petting zoo, bull riding show, of course and in the pavilion we have shopping, creative arts, stages of entertainment. We also have a kid zone that's new this year that includes a dinosaur that they can take their pictures with," said Dooley.

All of the activities are free with the $5 admission ticket. If the rain clears up, the carnival re-opens. The fair has a 25 minute laser light show that's all new this year for Friday and Saturday night. The fair is open now through Sunday, veterans get in free Friday.

