Gen. Tommy Franks speaks out about Robert E. Lee High School name change

General Tommy Franks went to school to Midland High School before graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, a year before Laura Bush.



Franks commented on the recent pushes across the country and here in Midland to rename buildings named after confederate leaders.

"I would not suppose as an old retired military guy to say, 'here's what Midland ought to do,' about the naming of a high school. Not for me. But what I am sure of is that a nation divided against itself cannot stand and we need to do lots of lots of talking in this country until we can do more of this and less of this," said Franks.



New Midland I.S.D. Superintendent Orlando Riddick and Board President Rick Davis earlier this week dismissed an online petition to have Midland Lee change the school's name.



