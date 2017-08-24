Midland I.S.D. Superintendent: Lee High School Principal decided on Lee Rebel band not playing "Dixie"

Midland I.S.D. Superintendent Orlando Riddick has confirmed that the Lee High School Band will no longer be playing "Dixie."

Riddick said the decision to have the band stop playing "Dixie" was made by Midland Lee High School Principal Stan VanHoozer.

Riddick told us in a statement, "A decision we support. A decision that was not taken lightly. Stan made a decision, along with the band director, and I support the decision. I don't take it lightly when he thinks about something like this."

We reached out Stan VanHoozer who told us, "We welcome all students to our public school and want them to have a safe environment. We also want to consider safety when traveling to other schools. Our official school fight song is "On, On Rebels," so our official school song will not be changing."

This announcement was made just over 24 hours after an online petition started on social media asking Midland Mayor Jerry Morales and the Midland I.S.D. Superintendent to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

