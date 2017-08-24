Midland I.S.D. Superintendent: Lee High School Principal decided on Lee Rebel band not playing "Dixie"

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
Midland I.S.D. Superintendent Orlando Riddick has confirmed that the Lee High School Band will no longer be playing "Dixie." Riddick said the decision to have the band stop playing "Dixie" was made by Midland Lee High School Principal Stan VanHoozer.
General Tommy Franks went to school to Midland High School before graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, a year before Laura Bush.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf is running for re-election, his current term ends January 2019. Landgraf said if re-elected property tax relief is at the top of his priority list.
General Tommy Franks was in the Tall City on Thursday. He grew up in Midland and now has a school named after him. Franks lead Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks.
