New "Community Camera Program" looks to aid Midland Police

There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.
There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.
The Midland Police Department's new Community Camera Program looks to solve crimes quicker with the help from a home or business owner's security system.
The Midland Police Department's new Community Camera Program looks to solve crimes quicker with the help from a home or business owner's security system.
What started out as a letter posted on Facebook soon turned into a petition. A petition, that one Lee High School graduate hopes can bring change.
What started out as a letter posted on Facebook soon turned into a petition. A petition, that one Lee High School graduate hopes can bring change.
Millions of people are excited for the Wednesday night drawing for the $700 million Powerball prize, including right here in the Permian Basin.
Millions of people are excited for the Wednesday night drawing for the $700 million Powerball prize, including right here in the Permian Basin.
You may not know there's a track in Midland, it's actually attached to the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park. In order to bring more people out to the track, West Texas BMX brought in a professional track builder who's worked on tracks around the world.
You may not know there's a track in Midland, it's actually attached to the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park. In order to bring more people out to the track, West Texas BMX brought in a professional track builder who's worked on tracks around the world.