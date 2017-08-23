Petition aimed to change the name of Robert E Lee High School

Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast late on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
What started out as a letter posted on Facebook soon turned into a petition. A petition, that one Lee High School graduate hopes can bring change.
What started out as a letter posted on Facebook soon turned into a petition. A petition, that one Lee High School graduate hopes can bring change.
Millions of people are excited for the Wednesday night drawing for the $700 million Powerball prize, including right here in the Permian Basin.
Millions of people are excited for the Wednesday night drawing for the $700 million Powerball prize, including right here in the Permian Basin.
You may not know there's a track in Midland, it's actually attached to the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park. In order to bring more people out to the track, West Texas BMX brought in a professional track builder who's worked on tracks around the world.
You may not know there's a track in Midland, it's actually attached to the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park. In order to bring more people out to the track, West Texas BMX brought in a professional track builder who's worked on tracks around the world.
The Midland Independent School District has released a statement after a petition was posted on social media.
The Midland Independent School District has released a statement after a petition was posted on social media.