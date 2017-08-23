BMX track in Midland in hands of a professional

You may not know there's a track in Midland, it's actually attached to the Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park. In order to bring more people out to the track, West Texas BMX brought in a professional track builder who's worked on tracks around the world.

"Well, the track was getting somewhat deteriorated from weather and just time and just needed to be refreshed. Lance, who's back there right now working, works all around the world," said Don Davis, Track director.

Lance Maguire is a globe trotting, BMX track builder.

"We travel about 40 weeks a year, from one side of the country to the other, usually chasing the sun," said Lance Maguire.

His stop on the map this week is Midland, to get West Texas BMX's facility back in shape, but he won't be here long.

"It's about a 5 day turn around and Lance just flies in, gets a rental car works non-stop 5 days, just knocks it out," said Don Davis.

That's become the usual routine for Lance for the past 13 years. He's also worked on teams building tracks for world championships and Olympics.

"We do enjoy the international travel but the coolest things we do are build programs for the locals really, it honestly is. This is all family, this is a family sport 100%. What other sport can you line up on the surface and actually play with your kids? You know you can't place first base on your kid's little league team," said Lance Maguire.

For the kids in Midland, he'll build a track that is up to USA BMX standards.

He's already signed up to work for the 2020 BMX World Championships in Houston, he'll follow United Cycling International guidelines when he gets down to it. But that means he can create a track he describes as "crazier."

And as for how long he plans to be moving that dirt around?

"Til they pry me out of the tractor. I'm a little kid. I fly in airplanes and play in Tonka trucks for a living. It's pretty cool," said Maguire.

