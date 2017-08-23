Special needs dog rescued from Odessa Animal Shelter

A special needs dog has a new home due to the work of many people on social media and in Odessa.

We're told back on Aug. 15, 2017, two dogs entered the Odessa Animal Shelter, one of them, "Jill," was showing signs of paralysis.

Police said once the dogs came into the shelter, they fell in love with them and workers began to work with local rescue groups to help get them out to a loving home or rescue who helps with special needs dogs.

We're told that during intake testing, the staff noticed that "Jack" and "Jill" were inseparable. If one was moved away from the other, either one of them would wine.

The work continued with workers contacting Speaking Up for Those Who Can’t, Furry Friends Have Feelings Too, Key to Happiness Rescue, and our very own Friends of Odessa Animal Control via Facebook. They saw the pictures and videos of this bonded pair and immediately started networking them to other rescues who may be able to provide better care for them than could be delivered through the shelter.

Yolanda Chavez, the administrator for Furry Friends Have Feelings Too, asked the members of her Facebook page if anyone had a used wheelchair for "Jill" that could be donated. Within minutes, she had a large number of responses and had a very generous person who donated a brand new wheel chair that was the perfect fit for "Jill." Yolanda came to the shelter the very next day and helped assemble the wheelchair.

We're told "Jill" was thrilled as soon as she realized that she was able to move around with "Jack!" They frolicked and played to their hearts content.

Jennifer Vander Meer from RAVE Rescue saw Hope Elliot’s cry for help on the Friends of Odessa Animal Control Facebook page. She then took it upon herself to arrange transport from Odessa, TX to Osceola, MO. Both "Jack" and "Jill" rode in style aboard a small plane and arrived safely Sunday, Aug. 20 to Missouri.

Odessa police said that the shelter wanted to thank everyone involved, including Tara Jones and Jilliam Brumley Wisniewski with Speaking Up for Those Who Can't, for assisting in giving these two dogs a third chance at life.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.