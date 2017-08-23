Odessa police warning residents about new phone scam

The Odessa Police Department is warning residents about a new phone scam that has been reported.

We're told the scam involves Community Development.

Authorities tell us a victim reported that she received a phone call from a person claiming to be Patrick Elliott using phone number (779) 235-0225. The person told the victim that she was the recipient of an award from the Community Development Organization.

We're told the person also told the victim that in order to receive the funds that she would need to send $500 to a Debra White in Guntersville, Alabama.

Odessa police are reminding citizens that if you receive a phone call, email or text message from anyone claiming to work for Community Development to please not pay any money or provide any personal information.



If you have any questions in reference to this scam, you are encouraged to contact the City of Odessa Community Development at (432) 335-4820 or the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-4961.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.