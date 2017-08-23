Donate now to the Children's Miracle Network-La Ley 104.7 Radiothon

A federal judge has once again thrown out Texas' voter ID law in the latest court defeat for state Republican lawmakers over voting rights.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
The Midland Independent School District has released a statement after a petition was posted on social media.
A special needs dog has a new home due to the work of many people on social media and in Odessa. We're told back on Aug. 15, 2017, two dogs entered the Odessa Animal Shelter, one of them, "Jill," was showing signs of paralysis.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
