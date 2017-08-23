Man dies from injuries following motorcycle crash in Odessa

A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
One man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle out of Pecos. Jose Torres, 45, was arrested and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
One man has died from his injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred last weekend in Odessa. We're told Pablo Quinonez, 23, died from his injuries.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
