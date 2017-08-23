Man dies from injuries following motorcycle crash in Odessa

One man has died from his injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred last weekend in Odessa.

We're told Pablo Quinonez, 23, died from his injuries.

Brian Flores, 22, has already been charged with racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The accident happened back on Aug. 13, 2017, in the 1400 block of East Murphy St.

We're told officers saw two motorcycles racing westbound in the area.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but both motorcycles refused to stop.

Police said an investigation revealed that a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle, being driven by Pablo Quinonez, 23, lost control and veered off the roadway before crashing near Murphy St. and Dixie Blvd.

We're also told that a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Flores, was seen near the scene of the crash. Flores was later arrested and charged.

