Man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle

One man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle out of Pecos.

We're told deputies with the Ector County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle in the area of 14th St. and Golder Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver ran from them.

Deputies said shots were later fired at the vehicle's tires, blowing one tire out.

That's when, the driver ended up driving into a field in the area of 10th St. and Coronado Ave.

We're told the man was later arrested and has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.