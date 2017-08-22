Safe 2 Save app now offering rewards for Odessa drivers

If you live in Odessa, you can earn points for downloading and using the Safe 2 Save driving app.



It rewards drivers for not texting and driving.



Safe 2 Save is free to download.



The incentive based app encourages drivers to stop texting and driving by offering rewards from local businesses in the area.



So how does it work? You just pull the app up before you're about to drive and silence your phone.



When you're tempted to touch your phone when you're driving, a message will pop up that says "It can wait. Don't text and drive."



You earn points for resisting using you phone.



Those points can then be used at participating businesses.



The service is already available in Midland.



By the way it could be useful, as it will be illegal to text and drive in the State of Texas.

You can download the app on the Apple Store or the Google Play store.



