Ector County I.S.D. sees increased enrollment on second day of school

Tuesday was the second day of school in Odessa and the enrollment increased dramatically. More than 1,300 additional students signed up for school on Tuesday.
A new school app is available for Midland parents. It's called the School Cafe' App. Parents can use it to apply for meal benefits and plans.
Midland teachers will receive a pay raise this school year. They'll get an extra $1,000 in their salary.
The Professional Firefighters Association of Midland is honoring first responders over the Sept. 11 weekend. On Saturday, Sept 9, they will be holding a charity concert to raise money for their association.
The oil company, FESCO, based in Alice, Texas, has several offices around the state. They're planning to move their Odessa office to Midland for a little more space. Right now, the company has property they purchased located on I-20.
