Ector County I.S.D. sees increased enrollment on second day of school

Tuesday was the second day of school in Odessa and the enrollment increased dramatically.



More than 1,300 additional students signed up for school on Tuesday.



In total, over 30,000 students were in class.



Some schools are at capacity and will not be accepting any new enrollment, including Downing Elementary, Fly and Jordan Elementary.



However, there are some spaces open at Buice and West Elementary.



