Midland I.S.D. announces launch of new app for student lunches

A new school app is available for Midland parents.



It's called the School Cafe' App.



Parents can use it to apply for meal benefits and plans.



Parents can also manage their kids cafeteria accounts including adding money to their kid's accounts.



You can even keep track of what your child is buying for lunch.



If your child's balance starts to get low, the app will alert you so you can immediately add more cash.



The app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.