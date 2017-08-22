Midland ISD School Board approves pay raise for teachers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland ISD School Board approves pay raise for teachers

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland teachers will receive a pay raise this school year.

They'll get an extra $1,000 in their salary.

The Midland School Board approved the raise on Monday night.

The announcement comes just a week before the new school year starts.

Classes will start in Midland on August 28.

