No injuries reported following head-on crash in Midland

No injuries were reported after a head-on crash just off I-20 on a 2-way service road in Midland.



We're told a red truck was headed toward the on-ramp when he noticed a white truck wasn't yielding.



Both trucks swerved to get out of each others way but they both went the same direction and slammed into each other.



Luckily, both of the drivers were okay but the driver of the white truck was ticketed for failing to yield.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.