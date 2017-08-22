Amphitheater named after Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk

We're getting a look at a monument on the Sul Ross State University campus dedicated to Zuzu Verk.



Zuzu's family came to see the memorial, which includes dedicating the Zuzu Renee Verk Memorial Amphitheater, as well as this plaque which has Zuzu's image and some of her favorite quotes engraved including every great action starts with a small idea.



The amphitheater is part of an outdoor classroom and student area.



Zuzu's father, Glenn, said that, "to have Zuzu's name attached to this beautiful place bestows a great honor on her memory. We feel a special connection for her in this place."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.