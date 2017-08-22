Grand opening held for new DPS license center in Midland

The Midland Driver's License Center opened back on July 31 but Tuesday was the official grand opening.



The new facility is 18,000 square feet and is a lot bigger than the old office.



It's located near the airport.



Officials tell us that the new, bigger building lets them serve more people efficiently.



Even better, they also have new technology.



"The new technology includes the ability to wait in line via your smart phone, prior to even arriving to the DPS office," said Carey Matthews, Regional Commander with Texas DPS.



It's the only building of this size and nature in all of West Texas.



