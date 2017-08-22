Consider This...Safe start to the school year

School started this week for some and for all by next week.

You will see the flashing lights for school zones and traffic will move a little slower in certain areas.

Neighborhoods will be filled with kiddos walking to school. While School crossings may be the safe place to walk across the street but all too often we see kids and adults cross where it is convenient sometimes.

Consider This: Let's take a little extra time, slow down, let everyone settle into the new routines, drive with extra caution and protect yourself and protect those excited to start a new school year.

