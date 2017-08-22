Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office, Alpine police to conduct active s - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office, Alpine police to conduct active shooter training on Thursday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media) Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office, along with the Alpine Police Department, will be involved in active shooter training on Thursday.

We're told the training will be conducted with Alpine public school personnel at all Alpine ISD campuses.

Authorities said there will be a large law enforcement presence at all the schools for a portion of the day.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly