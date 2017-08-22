Midland College introduces new golf coach

After 40 years at Midland College, head golf coach Delnor Poss retired and the Chaps needed to find a replacement.

"Coach Poss has done some fantastic things here for a really long time. He's a legend in coaching and everyone that knows him, loves him, and he's certainly a hard man to follow but I'm gonna do my best," said Walt Williams.

Walt Williams was the man for the job. He comes to Midland with a lengthy resume, including coaching at Washington State University. Where he led the Cougars to a national championship appearance and was named a Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

"You know some people coach all over the country and have a dream being in the PAC 12, Big 10, SEC or whatever and I've already done that. My dream was to be back here in West Texas and Midland is the perfect place," said Williams.

The Snyder native is thrilled to be returning to West Texas with his family, which is almost a team on its own, with he and his wife raising nine kids.

"All of 'em have played golf and most of 'em have played basketball so those are the two big sports and then all three of the boys played football so we've been very active with high school activities for quite a few years," said Williams.

Now one of his daughters will be a Chap in the fall, but she won't be joining him on the course.

Coach Williams is determined to continue to build on the legacy Coach Poss left behind.

"I want to have Midland College in the conversation for a national championship every year," said Williams.

He's well aware that last season's national champs are almost his new neighbors.

"I've known Paul for a long time, Coach Chavez over at Odessa, we hope to continue to be a thorn in their side," said Williams.

Williams comes with a clear mission. Now, it's time to see what he can do.

