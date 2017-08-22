Midland College introduces new golf coach

The oil company, FESCO, based in Alice, Texas, has several offices around the state. They're planning to move their Odessa office to Midland for a little more space. Right now, the company has property they purchased located on I-20.
Just last month, the City of Odessa passed an ordinance that would punish adults providing a venue for underage kids to drink, even if they don't furnish the alcohol.
After 40 years at Midland College, head golf coach Delnor Poss retired and the chaps needed to find a replacement.
School started this week for some and for all by next week. You will see the flashing lights for school zones and traffic will move a little slower in certain areas.
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office, along with the Alpine Police Department, will be involved in active shooter training on Thursday. We're told the training will be conducted with Alpine public school personnel at all Alpine ISD campuses.
