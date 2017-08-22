NOAA releases video showing moon's shadow across the Northern Hemisphere

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
What would you do with a few hundred million?
An accident on Highway 80 is slowing down traffic at South CR 1310.
An accident on Highway 80 is slowing down traffic at South CR 1310.
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.