NOAA releases video showing moon's shadow across the Northern Hemisphere

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States.

In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The next total solar eclipse comes on April 8, 2024. Its path will first touch Mexico, enter the United States in Texas and cut diagonally across the country to Maine.

Be sure to make your plans early if you want to experience the next total solar eclipse in the United States.

Here is another video of the moon's shadow going from coast to coast:

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.