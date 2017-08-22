Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Cinthia Marines-Anaya
Octavio Navarrette Jr.
Michael Buchanan
Martin Marquez
Johnny Martinez
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Cinthia Marines-Anaya, 33, with 17 warrants.

Following behind her are Octavio Navarette Jr., 29, with 14 warrants and Michael Buchanan, 27, with 12 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Martin Marquez, 58, with 10 warrants and Johnny Martinez, 46, with 9 warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

