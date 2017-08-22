Police: Man arrested after impersonating officer

A man is behind bars after impersonating an officer.

Wesley David Sullivan, 26, is now facing charges with impersonating a public servant after pulling over a man on Interstate 20.

We’re told the suspect pulled the victim over near I-20 and Grandview and displayed a badge to him. When he asked for identification he immediately took off in a tan SUV with activated red and blue lights.

Officers later found Sullivan to be in possession of a gold badge and a vehicle with red, blue and white lights installed in it.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.