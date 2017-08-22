Police: Man arrested after impersonating officer

The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.
A man is behind bars after impersonating an officer. Wesley David Sullivan, 26, is now facing charges with impersonating a public servant after pulling over a man on Interstate 20.
A man is behind bars after impersonating an officer. Wesley David Sullivan, 26, is now facing charges with impersonating a public servant after pulling over a man on Interstate 20.
These athletes include hall of famers and gold medalists in sports from football and basketball to lacrosse and track.
These athletes include hall of famers and gold medalists in sports from football and basketball to lacrosse and track.
New students, staff, and attitudes will walk through the doors of General Franks Elementary next week. It's the same campus where Crockett Elementary was before being forced to change.
New students, staff, and attitudes will walk through the doors of General Franks Elementary next week. It's the same campus where Crockett Elementary was before being forced to change.
Students and parents showed up on Monday morning, bright eyed and bushy tailed, ready to start a new school year. Natalie Reschman has shown up for the past 7 years helping children cross the street.
Students and parents showed up on Monday morning, bright eyed and bushy tailed, ready to start a new school year. Natalie Reschman has shown up for the past 7 years helping children cross the street.