Students head back to school in Odessa

Students and parents showed up on Monday morning, bright eyed and bushy tailed, ready to start a new school year.



Natalie Reschman has shown up for the past 7 years helping children cross the street.



"It brings me joy, it brings me joy to see them going back to school," said Reschman.



Reschman says it's important for her to know the students are making it to class safe.



"I see the excitement in the students, going back to school. They're very happy and I'm sure the parents are too," said Reschman.



You could see the excitement in Kindergartener Daryl Bryant's face. It's his first year at a new school.



"Are you excited today?"



We asked. "Mhmm," he said.



"What are you excited for?" We asked.



"School!" He said.



"You're excited for school?" We asked.



"Yeah, my new school," he said.



"I get close to them and see them go into junior high and some of them I've seen them to where they're already graduating," said Reschman.

Reschman says she sees potential dangers every day.



It's important to drive the speed limit in school zones and teach your children not to run into traffic.



Each school has a different school zone times.



Some start as early as 7 a.m. and some end as late as 4:30 p.m.



speed limit is 15 miles per hour.



Drivers are asked to be aware of your zone times and speed limits and make sure you're not on your phone.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.