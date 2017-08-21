General Franks Elementary set to open doors, create new history

New year, new attitude.

“Do we have big shoes to fill? Yes. Do we have things we want to set as traditions? Absolutely,” said Leslie Goodrum, Principal at General Franks Elementary.

That’s why Goodrum and her staff aren’t looking at the past.

“We’re just going to keep going forward and doing what we know is best for kids and keeping them growing,” said Goodrum.

Because you can’t talk about the school’s future without talking about Crockett Elementary’s past. Crockett was forced to close by Midland ISD last year after years of under performing test scores. Steps are already being made at the school to change the culture. Rubber bands on the wrists of the staff have words like responsibility on them. It’s a part of the Midland Values Program, Goodrum wants to instill.

“Everyday of the week we’ll wear those and we will live by them and intertwine them into our curriculum and our classrooms,” said Goodrum.

The program will also look to boost morale in the campus.

“Everyday is a brand new day. If you have a bad on a Monday, Tuesday is a brand new day when you walk in the door. Everybody has second chances in life and everyday is a new start,” said Goodrum.

New start. New year. New attitude.

“We are ready to get our kids here. We are ready to embrace them socially, emotionally, and academically,” said Goodrum.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at the Franks Elementary campus. General Franks is expected to attend.

The students who are enrolled in the school are from the 349 attendance zone.

