General Franks Elementary set to open doors, create new history

New students, staff, and attitudes will walk through the doors of General Franks Elementary next week. It's the same campus where Crockett Elementary was before being forced to change.
Students and parents showed up on Monday morning, bright eyed and bushy tailed, ready to start a new school year. Natalie Reschman has shown up for the past 7 years helping children cross the street.
The need for blood is crucial. Without it, this could mean delayed blood transfusions or even canceled surgeries. That's why United Blood Services is working with Midland Memorial and Medical Center Hospital to avoid that problem.
It looks like there was another earthquake in Reeves County on Monday morning. That earthquake came in at 3.2 on the Richter Scale and that was just the latest one.
Dozens of elderly Manor Park residents gazed at the sky on Monday. For all, it was their first time seeing a total eclipse. Many say they didn't have access to the technology that we have available today to view it back then.
