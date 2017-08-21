3 earthquakes reported in Reeves County in the past 24 hours

It looks like there was another earthquake in Reeves County on Monday morning.



That earthquake came in at 3.2 on the Richter Scale and that was just the latest one.

In all, there have been three earthquakes in that area in the last 24 hours.



All of the quakes have been relatively small with Monday morning being the strongest.



We've reached out to officials to check on whether anything was damaged but have not received any word.



