UTPB hires new women's basketball coach

UT Permian Basin announced Monday that they have hired, Raeanne Booth as their new women’s basketball coach.

Boothe comes to UTPB after coaching seven seasons at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. There she attained an overall record of 159-69 and led her team to five NAIA National Tournament appearances.

Interim athletics director Andy Newman said, “Between her commitment to academic success, caring about the student-athletes experience, and that she flat-out wins made her a perfect fit for UTPB.”

Boothe becomes the fourth women's basketball coach in program history. She replaces Jerome Willis who had been coaching the Lady Falcons since 2012.



