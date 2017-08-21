VIEWER PHOTOS....Total Eclipse 2017 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

VIEWER PHOTOS....Total Eclipse 2017

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Mike Jaquez) (Source: Mike Jaquez)
(KWES) -

Here is just a few of the great pictures that were taken by you of the total solar eclipse from Mon., Aug. 21, 2017.

If you have any pictures, please upload them us by clicking here

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly