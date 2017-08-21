Victim in deadly Pecos Co. crash identified - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Victim in deadly Pecos Co. crash identified

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead following a crash in Pecos County on Aug. 18.

Remigio Alvarez-Corona, 60, of Austin was driving a truck tractor on FM 11 east of Imperial, TX, when he entered a curve at an unsafe speed and lost control. The truck left the roadway and rolled over.

Alvarez-Corona died on the scene.

