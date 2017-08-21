Victim in deadly Pecos Co. crash identified

One person is dead following a crash in Pecos County. Remigio Alvarez-Corona, 60, of Austin was driving a truck tractor on FM 11 east of Imperial, TX, when he entered a curve at an unsafe speed and lost control.

Monday was the first day of school for students in Odessa and several other cities. Here's a look at just some of the photos you've sent us.

Here is just a few of the great pictures that were taken by you of the total solar eclipse from Mon., Aug. 21, 2017.

Through it all, Jerry Lewis remained the consummate showman, and his distinctive comic legacy surely will continue to survive for decades to come.

A Houston man has been arrested after being accused by authorities of trying to damage or destroy a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.