OPD looking for Macbook theft suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating two theft suspects.

The two men are wanted after taking a $1,200 MacBook Air computer from an Aaron’s Rental.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s about 5’8” tall and 220 pounds. The second man, also Hispanic about 22 years old and 5’11”. He weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information in reference to their identity is asked to call (432) 335-4942.

