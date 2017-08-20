Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson to visit Midland

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be visiting the Tall City in September.

Concho is hosting "An Evening With Jimmy Johnson," benefiting Habitat for Humanity on Sept. 22.

The event will be held at the Midland Horseshoe Arena at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a live and silent auction.

Johnson coached the Cowboys from 1989 to 1993.

Right now, you can only attend by purchasing a table at the event.

You can call Michele Burns at (432) 686-8887 or visit http://bit.ly/2vfQDQl for more information.

