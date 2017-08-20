Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson to visit Midland

A rare phenomenon will soon sweep across the sky. Although we'll see a percentage of it and not the full eclipse, many West Texans are preparing to view it on Monday. One group in particular is also preparing, except they're going 20 feet deeper.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be visiting the Tall City in September. Concho is hosting "An Evening With Jimmy Johnson," benefiting Habitat for Humanity on Sept. 22.
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.
Monday is a big day to look up at the sky! If you don't have any plans to watch the solar eclipse, there are several places that are holding viewing parties.
Caleb Tondre, 4, was found at a San Antonio Hotel on the 6300 Block of I-35. The Midland County Sheriff's office says Caleb and his father were found after a relative was put under surveillance.
