Solar eclipse events in West Texas

Monday is a big day to look up at the sky!

If you don't have any plans to watch the solar eclipse, there are several places that are holding viewing parties.

Here is the list:

Midland County Public Libraries

2503 West Loop 250 North, Midland

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

(432) 742-7438

Sibley Nature Center and Museum of the Southwest

1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland

12 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

(432) 683-2882

Midland Dive Association

Balmorhea State Park (you must register!)

9207 TX-17, Toyahvale

9:30 a.m - 3 p.m.

(432) 556-9589

Midland College (main campus near Hodge Carillon Tower)

3600 N Garfield St, Midland

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

(432) 685-4556

Manor Park (for residents, employees and Midland College daycare attendees)

2208 North Loop 250 West, Midland

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

(432)-699-3469

Odessa Camera (bring your DSLR camera)

4400 Tanglewood Lane, Odessa

(432) 550-0211

Some of these events will have solar glasses available and some are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Remember, if you are viewing the solar eclipse on your own, have solar glasses with you instead of regular sunglasses. If you don't have one, you can make one.

To read more about the solar eclipse, you can visit our page with all the information and stories on the eclipse here.

