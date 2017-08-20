Solar eclipse events in West Texas

The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.
Monday is a big day to look up at the sky! If you don't have any plans to watch the solar eclipse, there are several places that are holding viewing parties.
Caleb Tondre, 4, was found at a San Antonio Hotel on the 6300 Block of I-35. The Midland County Sheriff's office says Caleb and his father were found after a relative was put under surveillance.
One Midland church is holding a back to school bash called Cops, Kids and Barbecue. Mt. Moriah Disciples of Christ gave school supplies to the kids and also honored Midland Police Chief Price Robinson on his retirement from the Midland Police Department. But there's a deeper reason why church Pastor Dennis Hodge says he holds this event.
If you got yourself those special glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse, you’re in good shape. With it being the first day of school for Ector County ISD, many schools won’t be needing them.
