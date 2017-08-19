Send us your 2017 Back to School photos - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Send us your 2017 Back to School photos

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
The Back to School season is here and we want to see your Back to School photos! 

You can upload your photos to us by clicking the green "upload" button above. 

Mobile users, click here to upload. 

After you create an account, you'll be able to upload your photos to us!

We'll be posting your photos throughout the day on NewsWest9.com. 

To all the kiddos, have a great school year from all of us at NewsWest 9. 

