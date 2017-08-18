MORE DETAILS: Father arrested, abducted child okay after being found in San Antonio hotel room

One Midland church is holding a back to school bash called Cops, Kids and Barbecue. Mt. Moriah Disciples of Christ gave school supplies to the kids and also honored Midland Police Chief Price Robinson on his retirement from the Midland Police Department. But there's a deeper reason why church Pastor Dennis Hodge says he holds this event.
Caleb Tondre, 4, was found at a San Antonio Hotel on the 6300 Block of I-35. The Midland County Sheriff's office says Caleb and his father were found after a relative was put under surveillance.
If you got yourself those special glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse, you’re in good shape. With it being the first day of school for Ector County ISD, many schools won’t be needing them.
A new Ector County I.S.D. teacher is behind bars after authorities said he showed up to work intoxicated. We're told the incident took place at Permian High School today.
Both Midland and Ector County school districts start up in the next two weeks, and we all can agree, it would be terrible to start the school year off with the sound of a siren.
