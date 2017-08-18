MORE DETAILS: Father arrested, abducted child okay after being found in San Antonio hotel room

UPDATE: Caleb Tondre, 4, was found at a San Antonio Hotel on the 6300 Block of I-35.

The Midland County Sheriff's office says Caleb and his father were found after a relative was put under surveillance.

Authorities entered the room at the Hallmark Inn and the suspect, Christopher Tondre, surrendered peacefully.

We're told Caleb is safe and is in the custody of the San Antonio Police Department.

Christopher is charged with aggravated kidnapping and child endangerment.

He will be arraigned in San Antonio before deputies transport him back to Midland.

---------------------------------

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Midland County boy. Authorities are searching for Caleb Tondre, 4.

Caleb is 3-feet-tall, 45 pounds with hazel eyes and red or auburn hair.

He was last seen wearing a lime green "Gap" shirt, khaki pants and red Jordan shoes.

Authorities are searching for Christopher Tondre, 36, in connection with Caleb's disappearance.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, records show Tondre has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2014, theft of property in 2014 and abandoning or endangering a child in 2015.

Christopher is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Christopher was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt and blue jeans. He also had a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

Police believe that the two may be in a 2005 Blue Kia Optima bearing Texas license plate HBS-5560. We're told the vehicle has a New England Patriots sticker on the back window.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said Caleb was taken from the home by Christopher on Friday night.

Christopher Tondre is known to carry machete and has threatened the lives of Caleb and his mother. Authorities said Christopher fled the Midland area after a domestic disturbance with violence. It is believed they are in the San Antonio area where they have relatives on the east side of San Antonio.

Police believe that Caleb is in immediate danger.

If you have any information, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or Midland CrimeStoppers (432) 694-8477.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Tondre and the safe location of Caleb.

