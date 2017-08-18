Amber Alert issued for Midland Co. child

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Midland County boy.

Authorities are searching for Caleb Tondre, 4.

We're told he is 3-feet-tall, 45 pounds with hazel eyes and red or auburn hair.

He was last seen wearing a lime green "Gap" shirt, khaki pants and red Jordan shoes.

Authorities are searching for Christopher Tondre, 36, in connection with Caleb's disappearance.

Christopher is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Christopher was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt and blue jeans. He also had a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

Police believe that the two may be in a 2005 Blue Kia Optima bearing Texas license plate HBS-5560. We're told the vehicle has a New England Patriots sticker on the back window.

Police believe that Caleb is in immediate danger.

If you have any information, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600.

