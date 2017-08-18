Most Ector County ISD schools experiencing solar eclipse from inside

If you got yourself those special glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse, you’re in good shape. With it being the first day of school for Ector County ISD, many schools won’t be needing them.

“We’re going to suspend all outdoor activity between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m,” said Stacy Johnson, Principal, Noel Elementary

During peak time for next week’s solar eclipse in the Permian Basin, Johnson has other ideas for her staff and 515 students.

“We’re going to be watching the live feed via NASA. Our students will still be able to participate but I just want to keep them all safe. When you tell, a kid don’t look at something, that’s the first thing they do,” said Johnson.

The upcoming solar eclipse, coupled with the first day of school, makes for some interesting scenarios across ECISD.

“(Laughs) We were kind of laughing about that earlier. We couldn’t have planned a better day for it to happen. First day of school because that’s when all the quirky things happen,” said Johnson.

You don’t want to get in between kids and their recess period but for an event like this, what’s a few hours indoors.

“They’re not swinging from the rafters, no,” said Johnson.

A few schools in the district did buy glasses for students to experience the eclipse.

