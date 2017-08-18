ECISD: New teacher shows up to work intoxicated, later arrested

A new Ector County I.S.D. teacher is behind bars after authorities said he showed up to work intoxicated.

We're told the incident took place at Permian High School today.

We're told a colleague smelled alcohol on David Lopez and reported it to one of our campus police officers.

E.C.I.S.D. administrators said Lopez, who was hired in late July, was arrested by ECISD police for public intoxication and taken to the Ector County Detention Center.

Lopez will be placed on paid administrative leave until a final determination is made on employment.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.