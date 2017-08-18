ECISD: New teacher shows up to work intoxicated, later arrested

A new Ector County I.S.D. teacher is behind bars after authorities said he showed up to work intoxicated. We're told the incident took place at Permian High School today.
A new Ector County I.S.D. teacher is behind bars after authorities said he showed up to work intoxicated. We're told the incident took place at Permian High School today.
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
While many are preparing to watch the solar eclipse, photographers prepare to capture it. One local man says this is a chance of a lifetime. Photography is Dewayne Louder's passion.
While many are preparing to watch the solar eclipse, photographers prepare to capture it. One local man says this is a chance of a lifetime. Photography is Dewayne Louder's passion.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing man last seen in Monahans. Authorities are searching for Christopher Lynn Sanders, 40.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing man last seen in Monahans. Authorities are searching for Christopher Lynn Sanders, 40.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an indecent exposure case.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an indecent exposure case.