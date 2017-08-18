Texas DPS searching for missing man

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing man last seen in Monahans.

Authorities are searching for Christopher Lynn Sanders, 40.

Sanders is a white male, 5-foot-9, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sanders was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt with the letters "TCU", blue jeans and boots.

We're told Sanders has multiple tattoos: one on his left forearm of diamond and clubs with flames, one of spades and hearts with flames on the right forearm, a money, eyeball mushrooms and aliens on his chest and stomach.

Authorities said Sanders may be in need of medical care.

We're told he was last seen on foot.

If you have seen Sanders, please call (512) 424-5074 or 1-800-345-3243.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.