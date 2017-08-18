Big donors can be a UTPB coach for a game

If you join the official booster club for UTPB Athletics and are a big enough donor, you can be a coach for a game.

Every dollar donated to the Falcon Athletic Club goes to the UTPB Athletics department in some way shape or form. Whether it's providing scholarships, buying equipment or any other operations necessities.

At the presidential level, which requires a donation of $10,000 dollars or more, there's a long list of benefits, one being the opportunity to stand with the man in charge.

"I guess it would entail sideline pass, locker room access and really kinda what would they want," said UTPB Football Coach Justin Carrigan.

If you wanted to, Carrigan would even let you give his boys some instruction. But that doesn't mean he won't monitor the situation.

"It's a matter of whether or not they would be allowed to do it afterward. Like hey what he tell you to do? Okay, that's not really your job, don't do that," said Carrigan

While they haven't officially asked to stand in as a coach, big donors are often given all-access passes.

"It's an opportunity for us to kind of give thanks to them and give them first-hand insight as to what they invested in. Because it's an investment on their part to provide the funds for a football program scholarships and things of that nature so I think it's good to allow them to see what it's all about," said Carrigan.

So if you bring the funds, Carrigan will open his doors and maybe the Falcons will call you "coach."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.