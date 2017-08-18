OPD: Man arrested after exposing himself in public

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an indecent exposure case.

Betrand J. Tucker, 60, was reported after he began exposing his genitals and masturbating at 4101 East 42nd Street on Aug. 15.

After obtaining surveillance footage from the mall, he was identified and arrested.

He is now facing indecent exposure charges.

