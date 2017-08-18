Child safety activist hosting lecture at Midland College

Child safety activist, Elizabeth Smart, will be hosting an informative lecture at Midland College.

Smart has gained attention since she was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and rescued nine months later. Her story captured many and became one of the biggest national abductions stories at the time.

After being taken at knifepoint on June 5, 2002, police returned her to her home on March 12, 2003. During that time she was threatened and tormented, but that didn’t stop her from facing her captor and testifying before him.

Years later, Smart has become an advocate for those affected by similar situations.

On September 19, she will share part of her experiences in an informative lecture at Midland College.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with general admission free of charge. For preferred seating tickets, you can call (432) 685-4526.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.