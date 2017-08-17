Restaurant Report: One low performer in Midland

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
The Ector County I.S.D. School Board has approved a school bond election for November. The school board voted unanimously voted to add the $291 million school bond election to the ballot.
The Ector County I.S.D. School Board has approved a school bond election for November. The school board voted unanimously voted to add the $291 million school bond election to the ballot.
After a week where there was no low performers in Midland or Odessa, the week of July 24 through July 28 was another solid week for local restaurants.
After a week where there was no low performers in Midland or Odessa, the week of July 24 through July 28 was another solid week for local restaurants.
Odessa police could use your help tracking down a man wanted for indecent exposure. Odessa police describe the suspect as an older black man.
Odessa police could use your help tracking down a man wanted for indecent exposure. Odessa police describe the suspect as an older black man.
A former Ector County Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced to federal prison for extortion. Oscar Limon was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. We're told as part of the sentence Limon will have to pay a $13,200 fine and perform 100 hours of community service while on three years' supervised release after completing his prison term.
A former Ector County Sheriff's Deputy has been sentenced to federal prison for extortion. Oscar Limon was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. We're told as part of the sentence Limon will have to pay a $13,200 fine and perform 100 hours of community service while on three years' supervised release after completing his prison term.