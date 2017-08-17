Restaurant Report: One low performer in Midland

After a week where there was no low performers in Midland or Odessa, the week of July 24 through July 28 was another solid week for local restaurants. There were several top performers for the week. However, there was one low performer in Midland.



Basin Burger House at 607 N. Colorado St. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Veggies cold hold was at 86 degrees (should be 41-45 degrees)

- No soap/paper towels at hand wash sink

- Box of lettuce on floor of walk-in

- Crates of potatoes/jalapenos left open

- Floors, counters & walk-ins need cleaning



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Basin Burger House.



As we mentioned, there were several top performers with perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt (4931 E. 42nd St.)

- IHOP (2973 JBS Pkwy.)

- 42nd Daiquiri (1100 E. 42nd St.)

- Zambies (4101 E. 42nd St.)

- 7-Eleven (7000 N. County Rd.)

- Fat Jack’s Bakery (309 W. Yukon Rd.)

- Stars Drive-In (1402 N. County Rd.)

- Abarrotes Don Jesus (115 W. Mescalaro Dr.)

- Jalisco Restaurant, Inc. (2604 N. Grandview Ave.)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Pizza Hut (4320 Andrews Hwy.)



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.